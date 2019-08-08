New wave of development kicks off with UT’s plans for high-rise near Waterloo Park

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Medical District is poised for massive growth and redevelopment as millions of dollars are now being invested in new buildings and parks on and around the old Brackenridge Hospital. The first piece of that puzzle is now becoming clearer, as the University of Texas at Austin is about to start construction on a 17-story office tower on the Brackenridge tract, directly east of Waterloo Park.

The defunct hospital’s land is the epicenter for Austin’s innovation district — anchored by UT’s Dell Medical School, Dell Seton Medical Center, Waller Creek and its chain of parks as well as the Texas State Capitol Complex, which is undergoing its own transformation.

“We have a great number of promising companies in these (life sciences and health technology) fields, but they are scattered, with informal networks just beginning to develop,” Olson said. “In order for Austin to earn the same reputation for life science innovation as cities like Boston, San Francisco and San Diego, we need an epicenter that fosters connectivity.”

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.