New water leak found at Bowie High School, no bathrooms in main building for 2nd day in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a water leak gushing 26,000 gallons per hour fixed Monday at Bowie High School, the Austin Independent School District said another leak was found Tuesday.

The latest leak caused officials to shut down bathrooms in the main building for the second consecutive day at the southwest Austin high school, and AISD said via Twitter that classes will continue as normal, but if students needed to stay home because of it, it would be an excused absence.

“Bathrooms in the athletics area are open to students, and we’ll have 17 portable restrooms on-site like we did yesterday,” a tweet from AISD said. “Restrooms at the tennis courts and administration building are available to staff.”

We discovered another leak at @AISDBowie, and unfortunately, bathrooms in the main building are going to be shut off again today. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) November 2, 2021

AISD said bottled water is available in most classrooms, the main office and cafeteria. Lunch will be served as normal since the kitchen isn’t affected by the leak.

AISD said they think the leaks were caused by February’s winter storms.

A large water leak reported at Bowie High School is causing the school to lose 26,000 gallons an hour, Austin ISD said. (Courtesy Judd Pfeiffer)

“We’re only seeing this now because after fixing the water pressure issue, sections of pipe that were damaged in the storm are now failing,” AISD said. “We’re working hard to fix this. And thank you for your patience.”

One teacher KXAN talked to on Monday called it “an ongoing issue,” and vented frustration saying the school “just does not feel like a safe place right now.”