New UT apartment complex addresses ‘challenges’ after students raise concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A brand new West Campus luxury student housing complex near the University of Texas at Austin already has numerous complaints filed with the city.

After some viewer tips about The Standard on West 23rd Street, KXAN reached out to the city of Austin.

In August there have been 10 service requests, with six requests to Austin Code. One was for public health, one for Austin Water and two others were to create police reports.

Students KXAN spoke to said they’ve had flooding after bad weather, multiple mail office issues including stolen packages and trash not being cleared due to problems with the trash chute.

“The trash would come out of the trash room, get filled up to the ceiling,” said Omar Colon, a UT student living in the complex. “Some people couldn’t even get to their rooms.”

Aria Tolbert, a UT sophomore who just moved in, said the problems seem to be rooted in poor planning.

“Just unprepared and having a lot of issues,” she said, “as a result of their unpreparedness.”

Those students did tell us some repairs and changes have been made, and some issues are improving.

Representatives for The Standard said, in part, they are addressing the “challenges,” and are “grateful for residents’ patience.”

We value the health and comfort of our residents, and we worked diligently to avoid move-in delays for our residents as soon as we secured City approval for occupancy. Initial move-in for a community this size is always hectic. While it is our goal to provide as seamless and smooth a move-in experience as possible for residents, we know there have been challenges. We continue to address any and all concerns brought to our attention, and we are grateful for residents’ patience The Standard management

A third-party guard security guard was also removed from the building after complaints from students, and management told students to “cease their interactions with him.”

“Immediately upon learning of complaints against the third-party security guard, we contacted his employer to have him removed from the site, and we communicated with students to cease their interactions with him,” management said.

Landmark Properties, the company which owns The Standard, has four properties in Austin and has college apartments in 25 different states.