New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cedar Pollen ( KXAN Photo) New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon Cedar Pollen ( KXAN Photo) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texan Allergy & Sinus Center is behind a new study that could bring long term and quick relief to cedar allergy sufferers.

The study focused on cedar allergies. The treatment includes a shot of diluted cedar extract into a lymph node. Twenty-six patients were part of the study.

"So we are not guessing at how much is going to get into the lymph node — we know exactly how much," explained Dr. Christopher Thompson with Texan Allergy & Sinus Center. "The fact that you could get the equivalent of three-to-five years of shot therapy in three injections over two months, it just doesn't even seem real to me, but the study supports it."

Dr. Thompson says with current allergy shots, only a small amount targets that area. This new therapy is expected to be available by the end of July and includes just three shots over two months.

Dr. Thompson says after each shot patients waited for an hour before leaving the office in case there were any reactions. He says the patients in the study didn't have any side effects.

Texan Allergy and Sinus Center says the solution is FDA-approved.

Dr. Thompson says their results are consistent with eight other studies done mainly in Europe. His team is now working on getting the study published in a few medical journals.

"With this therapy we can treat up to three allergies at a time so if you are allergic to oak, cedar and dust we can treat all of those at once," explained Thompson.

The cost of the treatments has not been determined yet. Also, Texan Allergy & Sinus Center says it's not clear yet if insurance will cover the therapy.

Dr. Thompson says he believes this could eliminate allergies for good.

Even though no one showed any signs of a reaction, patients will still be required to have an epi pen once they start the therapy.