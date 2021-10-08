New substation design for Rainey Street revealed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy revealed the final look of a new substation, to make sure we have enough electricity to keep up with the rapid growth.

Austin Energy showed off the final design at a public meeting for the new Rainey Street Substation Thursday. The design was made using input from more than 600 Rainey Street neighbors, according to the electric utility.

It is part of the initiative called “Repowering Downtown Austin.”

Officials hope the new substation will increase capacity and reduce the risk of power outages. Austin Energy says it will also improve walkability and “beautify” a previously unused piece of land.

Construction begins this fall, in time for a summer 2023 completion. Construction during that time will consist of both underground and overhead power lines to connect the new substation to the downtown grid.

The new substation will be near East Avenue, Interstate 35 and Holly Street.