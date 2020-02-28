New stylish street signs added to South Congress Avenue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The South Congress Business District is getting a tad more stylish with the introduction of new customized street signs.

The signs are a result of cooperation between the South Congress businesses and funding from the City of Austin Economic Development Department for the South Congress Merchant’s Association. The signs were installed by the Austin Transportation Department to ensure proper city standards. They were placed on all street corners along the district from Live Oak Street to the 1000 block of South Congress Avenue .

“Bringing visual cohesion to Austin’s most popular shopping district has long been a goal of area merchants,” said South Congress Merchant Association Board President Brandon Hodge. “The addition of the new street signs to the South Congress streetscape offers not only important wayfinding for visitors, but also a unique new identity for the world-famous Avenue.”

In addition to the street signs, the South Congress Business Association created an updated district brochure highlighting the new and existing shops and the variety of foods, products and services available to patrons.

The new street signs align with the South Congress Merchants Association’s mission to attract new patrons to the district. The associations partnership with the Economic Development Department’s Souly Austin program is responsible for the street banners along South Congress as well as the iconic “Greetings From Austin” mural.