New study: shift workers at greater risk of developing deadly diseases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shift work could put your immune system at risk. New research released this week from Texas A&M University shows that keeping unusual hours can lead to bad eating habits and health problems.

Austin firefighter Jamie Shingleton has one way to keep track of her work week.

“We never know what day of the week it is,” she said. “We just know it’s the day we’re going on work, getting off work or it’s our full day off.”

Shingleton works from noon to noon every two days. Researchers at Texas A&M University said about 15 million workers nationwide work grueling shifts that potentially throw off their biological clocks, which keep track of the time of day. They include nurses, emergency room physicians and flight attendants.

Texas A&M professors unveiled a study that discovered shift workers are at a greater risk of throwing off the delicate timing in their immune cells, which trigger body cues like hunger and fatigue.

When those cells are out of sync, inflammation in the body intensifies causing shift workers to develop dangerous metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes and stroke.

“Timing is everything, ” said David Earnest, Ph.D., a professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine’s Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics. “[Shift work] is a stressor on the body and it kind of confuses our bodies. It’s particularly bad when the shift work is rotating.”

Earnest said the situation is worsened by shift workers’ usual poor diets.

“If their diet is even marginally bad in terms of having a little bit too much high-fat in their diet, that’s going to be a really bad situation,” said Earnest, who led the 3-year study that focused on the internal clocks of animals.

Shingleton said she was forced to change her diet shortly after joining the fire department five years ago.

“I realized that my body was inflamed to a lot of bad stuff that I was putting into it,” she said. “And I felt sluggish. Now, I listen to my body and what it tells me. If it tells me that I’m hungry, I fuel it with quality foods.”

Shingleton said she relies on exercise to keep her body energized. It has allowed her to take home top titles in the Firefighter Combat Challenge, a fast-paced national and international competition for firefighters.

She is aware of the risks of shift work, but she said there is a reward, too.

“I didn’t go into this job thinking that I was going to get quality sleep that everyone else who works a nine to five, ” she said. “But the job satisfaction that I get from working this job balances out the fact that I get a lack of sleep.”

Researchers say the best way to help the body adjust to shift work is to start a new schedule gradually and to try keeping the same sleep and meal times on off days.