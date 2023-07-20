AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $2.7 million project in southeast Austin is complete.

The Meadow Lake Boulevard extension connects what previously were two dead-end streets — Misty Slope Lane and Quicksilver Boulevard — into a quarter-mile stretch.

The new road is located near Pleasant Valley Road and William Cannon Drive.

It was constructed to create a safer shorter route for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Eric Bailey is the assistant director for the City of Austin’s Capital Delivery Services. He said the biggest benefit will come to kids commuting to school this fall.

“The highlight for us is the improved mobility for school kids to get from point A to point B,” Bailey said. Previously they had to go along Pleasant Valley Road, which is a very busy street, to get to school in the area.”

The project added sidewalks on both sides of the street, protected bike lanes and plenty of parking.

It also incorporates stormwater management strategies to address environmental concerns. This includes a biofiltration pond that captures and cleans stormwater.

“This allows for runoff to be mitigated before it gets to our waterways,” Bailey said. “So, the water that runs off the street will be filtered and cleaned.”

Improving mobility for nearby neighbors, the new stretch of street is only the first phase of this new development.

Construction will soon start on 126 affordable houses, designed by Austin Habitat for Humanity. The affordable housing community will be called Persimmon Point.

KXAN reached out to Austin Habitat for Humanity about the project.

Angel Leverett, the nonprofit’s director of marketing and communications, responded with the following statement:

We are thrilled to embark on our newest venture in Southeast Austin, capitalizing on our extensive experience in construction in the area. With a resolute vision to establish our largest community to date, Persimmon Point, we aim to make a profound impact by delivering 126 affordable homes, revolutionizing the affordable housing landscape in this amazing corner of Austin. Angel Leverett, Austin Habitat for Humanity

Austin Habitat for Humanity predicts this project will cost around $40 million.

The nonprofit said that money will mainly come from affordable housing bonds through the City of Austin. Funds will also be delivered through community donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and home sales.

On Friday, July 28, a groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate the start of construction.

To learn more about the Meadow Lake Boulevard Extension Project, you can click here.