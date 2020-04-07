New social media campaign encourages Austinites to share their positive stories amid COVID-19

Austin
Posted: / Updated:

Use #ATXforATX to spread your stories of caring and positivity in Austin! (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has launched a new social media campaign which highlights all the good happening in the community despite the hardship of COVID-19.

City officials are happy to see neighbors helping neighbors, so a new hashtag, #ATXforATX was created to build a platform for people to share their messages of positivity.

For example, a neighborhood in southeast Austin posted about their community-wide bear hunt. People have placed teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their windows. It’s a way for families to feel united, even when social distancing rules keep us far away from one another.

“It’s just a fun way to bring a smile to kids and families and have a lighthearted moment, especially at a time that feels very heavy and tough,” said Vanessa Fuentes, who used the hashtag to show off the neighborhood bear hunt.

There’s also people like #quaranteam, a group of women who have delivered meals to first responders and the homeless.

“It just shows that when there is a time of crisis, we can really pull together and we can really do this,” said Pooja Sethi, a member of #quaranteam.

All sorts of people, young and old, are posting their stories, proving that Austin has strength in numbers.

How to participate

It’s super easy to join the movement:

  • Post your pictures, video and description of your efforts to help other and spread positivity in Austin
  • Use #ATXforATX in the post
  • Share your story with others on speakupaustin.org

Check out what others are doing!

As of Monday night, there were already more than 50 stories of people doing good and using #ATXforATX. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss