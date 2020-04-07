New social media campaign encourages Austinites to share their positive stories amid COVID-19

Use #ATXforATX to spread your stories of caring and positivity in Austin! (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has launched a new social media campaign which highlights all the good happening in the community despite the hardship of COVID-19.

City officials are happy to see neighbors helping neighbors, so a new hashtag, #ATXforATX was created to build a platform for people to share their messages of positivity.

#ATXforATX Here's a caring story on how our Southeast Austin neighborhood has come together for a fun activity for our neighborhood kids while maintaining #SocialDistancing 👇 https://t.co/2p5RMYoahF — Vanessa Fuentes 💃🏽 (@VanessaForATX) March 30, 2020

For example, a neighborhood in southeast Austin posted about their community-wide bear hunt. People have placed teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their windows. It’s a way for families to feel united, even when social distancing rules keep us far away from one another.

“It’s just a fun way to bring a smile to kids and families and have a lighthearted moment, especially at a time that feels very heavy and tough,” said Vanessa Fuentes, who used the hashtag to show off the neighborhood bear hunt.

In an effort to help feed her community,Gracie has donated a total of $4000 this past month to help her local food pantry,Backpack Coalition, & Hope Austin. It makes her SO happy & thankful to be able to help others during this difficult time ❤️ #ATXforATX @KXAN_News @alcaprari23 pic.twitter.com/XqOE9KpvsO — Gracie's Canned Goods (@GraciesCanGoods) April 6, 2020

There’s also people like #quaranteam, a group of women who have delivered meals to first responders and the homeless.

“It just shows that when there is a time of crisis, we can really pull together and we can really do this,” said Pooja Sethi, a member of #quaranteam.

#atxforatx @alcaprari23 Austin teen providing food for families and delivering to families who can’t afford or don’t have access. He’s also giving away free ‘seeds of change’ so people can grow their own food at home. https://t.co/rHze8onJnn — Emily Dawson (@EmilyDawson11) April 6, 2020

All sorts of people, young and old, are posting their stories, proving that Austin has strength in numbers.

How to participate

It’s super easy to join the movement:

Post your pictures, video and description of your efforts to help other and spread positivity in Austin

Use #ATXforATX in the post

Share your story with others on speakupaustin.org

Check out what others are doing!

As of Monday night, there were already more than 50 stories of people doing good and using #ATXforATX. Check it out!