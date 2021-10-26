New section of trail will provide better park access for north Austinites

The “Pool Lot Trail” in Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. (Photo courtesy of the City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’ll take crews about a year to finish, but the Northern Walnut Creek Trail will be a mile longer when they’re done.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Public Works Urban Trails Program are partnering to build another section to the Northern Walnut Creek Trail that connects the trailhead in Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park to the Walnut Bluffs Trailhead in north Austin.

Construction is expected to be done by the end of 2022. The 12-foot-wide trail will “provide a safe east-west route for people walking and biking with the construction of a pedestrian path beneath North Lamar Boulevard,” a city press release said. The trail will also include two bridges and four boardwalks.

Money for the trail is coming from the 2016 Mobility Bond. The “Pool Lot Trail” in Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park will be closed intermittently during construction, the city said.

If you’re on the trail or in the park in the next few months, crews will be installing tree protection near North Lamar Boulevard and grubbing, cutting and doing erosion control around the trail. They’ll also be placing foundations for the boardwalks and bridges.

“I’m excited to see this trail extension improve connectivity and increase access to our parks for residents in north Austin,” Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool said. She’s the council member representing District 7. “I applaud our dedicated City staff for moving these much-needed improvements forward, fulfilling Council’s commitment through our Contract With Voters to complete our Mobility Bond projects on an ambitious timeline.”

Once the trail system is done, it’ll be 19 miles long and will connect the Govalle Neighborhood Park in east Austin to Balcones District Park in north Austin.