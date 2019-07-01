New scooter rules in effect in Austin starting Monday target misbehaving riders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In May, the city passed a rider safety ordinance which gives Austin Police the authority to ticket scooter riders who are violating the rules. These new rules go into effect Monday.
While electric scooters — which entered the Austin market more than a year ago — are the face of these new dockless forms of transportation, these rules would apply to all shared bicycle services and shared “micro mobilities” — the umbrella term the city uses for any shared, short term, compact transportation devices.
Police will now be able to issue citations for people riding scooters in violation of city rules.
Though an earlier version of the rule suggested increasing the fine to $40 for a first conviction, fines will remain at $20 for a first conviction and $40 for a subsequent conviction.
New rules
- Scooter and electric bicycle riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet.
- Riders will still be able to ride on the sidewalk as long as they’re doing so in a “reasonable and prudent manner”
- You cannot use any electronic devices, including your phone, while you’re riding on a scooter
- Scooters can’t be parked in a way that blocks pedestrian or vehicle traffic and or in parking spaces designated for cars
- If a scooter rider causes a wreck that injures someone else, they must stop and help and give the person their name, address and phone number or leave a note
- There can’t be more than one rider on an e-scooter or e-bike unless it’s specifically designed to carry more than one person