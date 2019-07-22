New safety app for UT community to launch this fall, UTPD announces

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin students and staff will have a new way to stay safe on campus, according to the UT police department.

UTPD Chief David Carter announced Monday that they will be launching LiveSafe, a new safety app, for UT community members.

Students, faculty and staff will be able to submit tips and communicate with officials anytime and anywhere while on or off campus using the LiveSafe app.

UT community members will be able to report incidents, access emergency protocols, assure safe walking and driving, and provide resources. Officials hope the app will help prevent escalation of incidents as users will be able to report things as they happen.

You can download the LiveSafe app on your Apple device from the Apple store and from Google Play for your Android device.

