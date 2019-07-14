New UT Health Austin program for women offers personalized wellness plans

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Having a child is a joyful experience, but it can also come with stress.

Recent studies show that up to 20% of women may suffer from mood or anxiety disorders during or after pregnancy. UT Health Austin has a new program designed to help pregnant women, new mothers or women planning to start a family.

Dr. Jeffrey Newport stopped by KXAN to talk about the benefits of the program.

“Primarily what we do is help women make informed decisions regarding the use of medications, whether they’re appropriate to use or not and if so which medicines would carry the overall safest profile, and if so we will provide those medications,” Newport said.

Newport says the group tries to get women in within a week to talk to someone about their options, and also has a network of providers it can refer them to for other treatments.

If you are interested to learn more call 1-833-UT-CARES or click here for a link to UT Health Austin.