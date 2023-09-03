AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new partnership program is aiming to reduce food insecurity for new families in Austin.

Ascension Seton Medical Center, Farmshare Austin, The Cook’s Nook and the Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health are working together in the new program called Food is the Best Medicine.

According to a February poll from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign, two in five parents experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months. More broadly, 73% of Texans are having a harder time affording groceries than at the same time in 2022.

The program will give families 120 meals; prepped fruit, vegetables and grain-forward meal kits; and a produce and pantry staples box, according to a release. Weekly provisions are delivered to each family’s home.

Participating families will also be part of a study with UTHealth Houston to measure the program’s success.

Patients are measured for food insecurity when they arrive at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, and people who identify as food insecure can enroll in the program and study. Birthing patients who do not want to participate in the program can receive a $100 grocery store gift card and healthy eating educational materials, according to a release.