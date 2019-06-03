New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor’s degree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College announced a partnership Monday with Western Governors University Texas that is designed to make it easier for students to take classes at ACC and eventually transfer to WGU.

The partnership would ensure students could take classes at ACC that would count towards a bachelor’s degree from WGU.

“They start here at ACC. They know which courses they’re taking will translate exactly and transfer to WGU,” said WGU Chancellor Steven Johnson.

That’s a big deal for students like Laura Gonzales who works full-time while working toward a bachelor’s degree in IT management. She is one of a growing group of people who are going online to get their degree instead of the traditional university setting.

”There’s no way I’d be able to afford it,” she said.

For years, community college students would take classes only to find out their credits don’t transfer to the four-year university they want to attend. This new partnership is designed to keep students from wasting time and money.

“I think it’s critical that students, especially working students have accessible, affordable pathways and that’s exactly what’s happening here,” said Richard Rhodes, ACC President.

WGU charges roughly $3,000 for every six-month semester, which is less than most major universities, but still more than ACC where a full-time student pays about $1,000 a semester.

Students who earn an Associates Degree will also get a 5% discount on tuition at WGC.