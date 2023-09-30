AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new pop-up training course is hoping to keep the citizens of Austin safer.

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, or Austin HSEM, held a class on basic emergency preparedness called “Ready Together” on September 28th at the Montopolis Recreation & Community Center.

The 2-hour course covered the four steps of emergency preparedness, which Austin HSEM describes as making a plan, building a kit, knowing your neighbors, and staying informed.

It was developed in part by organizations like Ascension Seton and the University of Texas Medical Reserve Corps.

Austin HSEM Director Ken Snipes said, “Our residents who take this class will be more self-reliant and better prepared.”

This was the first time Ready Together was held, but Austin HSEM plans to host more of them in the future. Those upcoming training dates and more information on how to prepare can be found here.