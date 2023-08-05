AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University students will have an opportunity to have student housing starting this fall at the St. Edward’s University campus, the two universities announced Friday.

The partnership will give housing to 150 HT students at Teresa Hall on St. Edward’s campus in south Austin. The program will last three academic years.

HT President at CEO Melva K. Wallace said in the release that the partnership is cost-effective for students and allows them to interact with a broader network across both institutions.

HT students will also have access to on-campus dining, recreation, wellness and health clinic services.

HT has two residence halls, one for female housing and the other for male housing, according to its website.

St. Edward’s said this partnership is the start of expanding housing opportunities to external groups such as interns and conferences.