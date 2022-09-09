AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Wednesday it would open the newest segment of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail on Sept. 14.

The Holly Shores segment is located west of the former Holly Power Plant at Festival Beach.

According to the City announcement, the new segment will provide an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible realignment of the trail and restore the habitat of the shoreline of Lady Bird Lake.

The City will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Holly Shores Trail Segment.