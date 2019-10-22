New PAC created to recall Mayor Adler and 5 on City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A political action committee has formed with a goal of ousting Austin Mayor Steve Adler and five members of the Austin City Council.

The PAC “Our Town Austin” formed yesterday. Sharon Blythe created it and says the PAC’s purpose is to recall Adler plus council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Pio Renteria, Ann Kitchen, Paige Ellis and Kathie Tovo. The group did not explain why they chose these specific council members.

To recall a council member “Our Town Austin” will have to gather signatures from at least 10% of each of their districts. For Mayor Adler, they will need 10% of the entire city which comes out to about 100,000 signatures.

If the PAC gets the necessary signatures the council members or Mayor Adler will have five days to resign or the city will hold a recall election.

It appears this recall effort may be centered around the Major League Soccer stadium and not homelessness, which is the more recent Council controversy.

Earlier this year, Blythe filed a lawsuit against the city claiming that Austin City Council altered the ballot language of Proposition A. If passed, Prop A would require the city of Austin to get approval from nine of the eleven Austin City Council members as well as a majority of voters for any sale, lease, transfer or permitting of City of Austin owned land for any sports or entertainment facilities.

Blythe’s lawsuit claimed the ballot language was an attempt to confuse voters into voting to approve a deal to fund a possible team and/or stadium by removing any reference to sports stadiums.