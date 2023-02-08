AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a New Orleans homicide suspect in Austin last week.

Anderson Dixon, 20, of Hammond, Louisiana was wanted by New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals in Louisiana requested assistance from the LSFTF in Austin to locate and apprehend Dixon, who was believed to be residing in the Austin area.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by U.S. Marshals, arrested Dixon at an apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Loyola Lane in Austin on Feb. 2.

According to KXAN’s New Orleans sister station WGNO, an arrest warrant for Dixon was issued by NOPD in November related to the murder of Hendrick Jackson, 20.

Jackson was shot to death on Nov. 9 in New Orleans, WGNO reported.

The Austin Police Department Homicide Division and NOPD obtained a warrant and searched Dixon’s residence following his arrest.

APD found two assault rifles, two handguns, 75 pounds of marijuana and $41,000 in U.S currency.

Dixon was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where he awaits further judicial proceedings and extradition.

According to WGNO, he will be extradited to New Orleans to face a charge of second-degree murder.