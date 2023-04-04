AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new community board has been created to help preserve and elevate Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin.
Zilker 351 is a new nonprofit organization set to oversee the 351-acre park, according to an announcement made by a 10-member community board of directors Monday.
Zilker 351 will concentrate its efforts on “supporting current park operations through advocacy, fundraising, streamlining communications among the Zilker groups, and volunteer coordination,” per the release.
“Andrew Zilker said that Zilker Park ’ought to belong to all the people of Austin,’” said Karen Blizzard, interim executive director of Zilker 351, in the release. “Zilker 351 envisions a park that welcomes all visitors to experience its natural beauty, vibrant programs and recreational opportunities, for years to come. We are thrilled to formally come together as Zilker 351 and be advocates of our city’s crown jewel.”
The 10-member board includes:
- Jesús Aguirre, CEO of Waterloo Greenway
- Heidi Anderson, CEO of The Trail Conservancy
- Karen Brimble, co-founder of One Skye Foundation
- Mike Cannatti, partner with Terrile, Cannatti & Chambers, LLP
- Jason Cheng, director of DTJ DESIGN, Inc.
- Deena Estrada Salinas, producer of DeepWell DTX
- Rich Garza, partner with Giant Noise
- Rachel Green, global diversity and recognition program manager with Cloud Go-To-Market
- Evan Taniguchi, principal and owner of Taniguchi Architects
- Colin Wallis, CEO of the Austin Parks Foundation
Alongside its board of directors, Zilker 351 will feature an advisory board that includes members from 16 nonprofit organizations and vendors that operate within and near Zilker. Those include:
- ABC Kite Festival
- Austin Parks Foundation
- Austin Sunshine Camps
- Barton Springs Conservancy
- Friends of the Austin Nature and Science Center
- Friends of Barton Springs Pool
- Girl Scouts Zilker Cabin
- Hill Country Conservancy
- Rowing Dock
- The Trail Conservancy
- Trail of Lights Foundation
- UMLAUF Sculpture Garden Museum
- Waterloo Disc Golf Club
- Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy
- Zilker Park Boat Rentals
- Zilker Theatre Productions
More information on the new nonprofit is available online.