AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new community board has been created to help preserve and elevate Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin.

Zilker 351 is a new nonprofit organization set to oversee the 351-acre park, according to an announcement made by a 10-member community board of directors Monday.

Zilker 351 will concentrate its efforts on “supporting current park operations through advocacy, fundraising, streamlining communications among the Zilker groups, and volunteer coordination,” per the release.

“Andrew Zilker said that Zilker Park ’ought to belong to all the people of Austin,’” said Karen Blizzard, interim executive director of Zilker 351, in the release. “Zilker 351 envisions a park that welcomes all visitors to experience its natural beauty, vibrant programs and recreational opportunities, for years to come. We are thrilled to formally come together as Zilker 351 and be advocates of our city’s crown jewel.”

The 10-member board includes:

Jesús Aguirre, CEO of Waterloo Greenway

Heidi Anderson, CEO of The Trail Conservancy

Karen Brimble, co-founder of One Skye Foundation

Mike Cannatti, partner with Terrile, Cannatti & Chambers, LLP

Jason Cheng, director of DTJ DESIGN, Inc.

Deena Estrada Salinas, producer of DeepWell DTX

Rich Garza, partner with Giant Noise

Rachel Green, global diversity and recognition program manager with Cloud Go-To-Market

Evan Taniguchi, principal and owner of Taniguchi Architects

Colin Wallis, CEO of the Austin Parks Foundation

Alongside its board of directors, Zilker 351 will feature an advisory board that includes members from 16 nonprofit organizations and vendors that operate within and near Zilker. Those include:

ABC Kite Festival

Austin Parks Foundation

Austin Sunshine Camps

Barton Springs Conservancy

Friends of the Austin Nature and Science Center

Friends of Barton Springs Pool

Girl Scouts Zilker Cabin

Hill Country Conservancy

Rowing Dock

The Trail Conservancy

Trail of Lights Foundation

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden Museum

Waterloo Disc Golf Club

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy

Zilker Park Boat Rentals

Zilker Theatre Productions

More information on the new nonprofit is available online.