AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Rotary Club of Austin invited a young artist to paint a mural on an outside wall of Pecan Springs Elementary School. Tuesday, the mural was presented to the school.

Vivian Butler, president of the Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School Mural Club signed her mural Tuesday. She was invited by the Rotary Club to create the mural, which the school wanted to include their eagle mascot, represent some of the traits of their Early Act First Knight character program, and create a calming scene that the students and staff could enjoy.

Butler worked on the mural for over 100 hours. She said it took a lot of dedication.

“It took a lot of determination and getting up early, when the sun wasn’t so hot, and just a lot of patience,” Butler explained.

The Rotary Club paid for all the paints and supplies.

The mural was presented to the school along with Butler signing her work on Tuesday.