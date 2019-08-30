New memo recommends restricting homeless camping in 3 types of areas areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk sent the mayor and city council his recommended restrictions for where homeless people shouldn’t be allowed camp in Austin Friday.

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are living/sleeping outside and are occupying spaces that are not safe for themselves and will place their possessions in areas then create unsafe conditions for themselves and the public,” Cronk and the Homeless Strategy Office wrote in a new memo Friday.

Since a June ordinance eased restrictions on camping, sitting and lying in public there has been a lot of feedback from community members and law enforcement. Some have asked the city to tighten the reigns. In July, Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Steve Adler feuded on Twitter over the issue as well. Earlier this month, Adler and City Councilmembers pitched a new housing plan for homeless people at a town hall at the Austin Convention Center.

READ ALSO: Businesses hurting from Austin’s growing homeless population

The Friday memo details three major areas where they believe restrictions should be put in place. The limitations would be the latest revision to a June ordinance change that made public camping legal in Austin with a few exceptions.

High pedestrian traffic areas

In May 2019, City Council adopted restrictions for e-scooters and e-bikes to ensure that there are at least 3 feet of clearance for pedestrians, especially in places with high foot traffic.

In the memo Friday, Cronk and HSO recommend the city use similar guidelines to restrict homeless camping in areas where a lot of people walk. If adopted, it would prevent homeless people from camping, sitting or lying in a way that would obstruct traffic, transit stop shelters and platforms.

IN-DEPTH: Where do homeless people sleep in Austin? The answer isn’t so obvious

High vehicular traffic areas

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are at higher risk for pedestrian fatalities,” they wrote in the memo. “A key reason for this is the exposure risk present when someone is nearby or in-between moving vehicles for long periods of time, and areas adjacent to higher speed roadways are particularly dangerous.”

They say medians, median islands and intersection islands are particularly dangerous and where there is the highest exposure risk.

“There are some larger, flat areas with some underpass infrastructure with significant buffer distances from moving traffic which are relatively safer locations,” they wrote in the memo.

High flood risk areas

Austin is a flood-prone city and has seen several flash flood events in recent years. After consulting the Watershed Protection Department, Cronk and HSO recommend that homeless people should not be able to camp in areas that have a high risk of flooding.

Earlier in this week, the University of Texas at Austin Police Chief David Carter urged city leaders to stop homeless people from camping along the perimeter of campus and in the West Campus area. The memo Friday did not mention any restrictions near UT.

“Homelessness is a complex issue that requires a variety of solutions working in concert with one another,” city officials wrote in the memo.”