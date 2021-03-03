NEW: Local leaders will address decision to end mask mandate at 8:30 a.m. news conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City and county leaders will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to respond to Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end statewide COVID-19 orders, including the mask mandate.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler will host the virtual news conference and “stress the importance of masking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Community leaders will share their thoughts on why they feel masking is important “not only for health but for livelihood.”

On Tuesday, Abbott said “it’s time to open Texas 100%” and effective March 10, the statewide mask mandate will be lifted and businesses can open to full capacity. Abbott said a statewide mandate is “no longer needed,” and that announcement “does not abandon the safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year.”

Along with Adler and Brown, St. David’s Dr. Jose Ayala, Austin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Laura Huffman, Education Austin President Ken Zarifis, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 286 President Chap Thornton and Austin entrepreneur Joi Chevalier will all take part.

