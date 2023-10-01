AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new music-centric venue on Austin’s eastside will bring live entertainment, event space and recording opportunities for the city’s music community.

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. Located at 830 Airport Blvd. in east Austin, the warehouse garage-style venue has several separated rooms that will be converted into a rehearsal space, an event room, a live recording area and a food service room.

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. (Courtesy: David Castro, Vancerts)

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. (Courtesy: David Castro, Vancerts)

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. (Courtesy: David Castro, Vancerts)

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. (Courtesy: David Castro, Vancerts)

The yet-to-be-named venue is developed in collaboration between Vancerts — a mobile music venue business that brings live shows to neighborhoods and events across town — and Delilah’s Front Porch. (Courtesy: David Castro, Vancerts)

Vancerts and Delilah’s Front Porch first collaborated on Aug. 25 for an event featuring Peelander Yellow, The Ghost Wolves, Attic Ted and The Lizardman. Upcoming rehearsals are planned at the new venue in October before the space hosts an event Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. That event will feature performances from Alfred Banks, Norman Ba$e and Deonte The Alien.

David Castro, CEO and founder of Vancerts, told KXAN they wanted to help fellow musicians become more professional and profitable as a group — especially, Castro said, as an artist raised in Austin.

“Growing up a musician in Austin, I got to see first hand what this community lacks industry wide and that’s, SUPPORT,” Castro said in an email to KXAN. “We hope to bring better sustainable wages and payout standards for creatives by partnering with local, national and international brands/companies.”