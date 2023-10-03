AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the next few years, Austin could see fewer and smaller parks as the city continues to grow.

“Up to 97% less park acreage,” Robynne Heymans, with the City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department, said.

HB 1526 recently passed which requires Austin to make changes to the current parkland dedication ordinance.

City rules used to require 9.4 acres of parkland in a development for every 1,000 residents.

“This new bill reduces that,” Heymanns said.

Now depending on where a development goes, it could be three acres or as low as 0.075 acres for every 1,000 people.

The bill’s language pointed to how some developers had a harder time moving forward with projects because of those limitations. The new law only impacts multifamily and hotel and motel developments.

“It is also likely that we will see our level of service decline,” Heymanns said.

That’s because the fees Austin can impose on developers to fund parks will be limited and it prohibits the city from imposing fees on commercial development.

“We are estimating between 40 to 70% less fees per unit,” said Heymanns.

Kennon Lydick runs Monday Movement she relies on parks to teach her yoga classes. She doesn’t like the idea of having fewer and smaller parks as the city grows.

“I would be so sad to lose the really strong nature aspect that Austin has,” Lydick said. “So many park spaces, so many outdoor activities.”

The new law applies to cities with populations of more than 800,000 people, like Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.