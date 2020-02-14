New land development code passes latest hurdle in Austin City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is one step closer to overhauling its land development code.

It’ll shape how the city is developed for years, possibly decades.

Council approved the new code on second reading Thursday night by a vote of 7-4. A third and final reading is expected next month.

BACKGROUND: Council takes on second reading of Austin’s land development code overhaul

The decision over what can be built and where has not been without fireworks from elected officials, however. The process is essentially two-thirds done with Thursday’s vote — a process that started before many Austinites even moved here.

And at times, it’s been a contentious process.

For two straight nights, as council members discussed the land development code’s second hearing, Mayor Steve Adler proposed a compromise: would four City Council members support a second reading if the majority agreed to roll back density in transition zones?

There have been concerns about the code overhaul, largely from four City Council members who feel central Austin is being unfairly targeted for rezoning.

Kathie Tovo is one of them. She feels many Austinites aren’t being heard.

“This kind of zoning from on high is not appropriate,” said Tovo. “And it’s not Austin.”

The council members have also brought up concerns that the 1,300-page code is being rushed through.

Tovo says she, along with three other council members, will be unveiling an alternative plan that builds on some of the amendments they brought forward, more like an alternative strategy for approaching the code process.

KXAN’s Kevin Clark is attending the meeting on Thursday night and will report with the outcome at 10 p.m.