AUSTIN (KXAN) — New Kids on the Block will join Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff for a performance in Austin as part of the group’s 2024 tour.

New Kids on the Block’s Magic Summer Tour 2024 will make a stop at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on July 12, 2024, per a social media post from the venue. Formed in 1984, New Kids on the Block is known for songs like “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” and “Hangin’ Tough.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert — including general admission pit tickets, general admission lawn tickets along with lower and upper bowl reserved seating — are slated to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those can be purchased online.