New international flights helped drive record traffic at Austin airport in 2019

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s airport continued its ascent in 2019 — although not at the same breakneck pace as the previous year. More than 17.3 million passengers traveled through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport last year, according to data provided by the city’s aviation department. That represents a 9.6% increase over 2018 traffic, compared with a 13.9% rate of growth between 2017 and 2018.

It was the 10th year in a row that the Austin airport set a new annual passenger record, a streak that started in 2010.

Austin-Bergstrom had a busy 2019 — opening its nine-gate expansion, adding new concession tenants like Starbucks, hiring a new executive director and updating its incentive policy for landing new nonstop flights. It also added new international flights, leading to a 21% increase in international travel year over year.

