New interim Austin Police Chief to be named Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to name the new interim Austin Police Chief Monday.

This comes after current APD Chief Brian Manley announced his retirement in February, saying he is ready after 30 years.

“I am at peace with my decision,” said Chief Manley in an email to Cronk and the entire department at the time of the announcement.

Manley became chief in June 2018 after leading Austin in his interim position through some of the most terrifying weeks the city has experienced, the bombings three years ago. His retirement takes effect at the end of March.

Austin City Council will vote to confirm the new interim chief at Thursday’s scheduled meeting.