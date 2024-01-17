Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Furniture company IKEA plans to build a “new format” store at The Domain Shopping Center, located at 3306 Esperanza Crossing in Austin, according to a press release.

The store will not be the typical showroom and warehouse model, like the brand’s Round Rock location. Instead, its second Austin location will be a “plan & order” location, where customers can talk with company experts on furnishing rooms.

The new location will also be a pick-up location for orders made online or in the store.

“As we look back at the past year, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in reducing our environmental impact and keeping affordability and accessibility at the forefront for all our customers,” IKEA U.S. CEO Javier Quiñones said in the release. “Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans for new locations and services bringing the joy of IKEA to more hearts and homes. Creating a home you love is about to get even simpler for everyone!”

The new store will open later this year, according to the release.

Along with the new Austin location, IKEA will open three more “plan & order” stores in the U.S. this year — one in Atlanta and two others in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. IKEA also said in its release that it wants to build more of the new format stores in Maryland and Katy, Texas.