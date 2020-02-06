New hospital opens in south Austin, healthcare chain’s third in region in a year

The move comes as developers look to south Austin as a new market for residential and commercial properties.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott & White officially opens its Austin Medical Center Thursday, cutting the ribbon on its third hospital to open in Central Texas in a little more than a year.

The facility, located on U.S. Highway 290 just west of the MoPac Expressway, is about four miles west of St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. The company says demand from patients pushed them to open the full-service hospital, which includes an emergency department, intensive care and a surgical center.

“If it’s closer to home and you don’t have to fight traffic and those sort of things to try to get to your doctor or get to the nurse, you’re more likely to do that,” said Jessie Everline, director of operations for the new facility.

Baylor Scott & White opened two other hospitals, in Buda and Pflugerville, since December 2018.

