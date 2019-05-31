New highway’s technology will be able to detect wrong-way drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soon, the new extension of State Highway 45 in south Austin will be open and driving times for people in the area will be reduced drastically, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

The new tollway will connect 1626 outside of Buda to the south end of MoPac, providing an alternative to using Ben White Boulevard to get to I-35 or other points south of the Capitol City.

In addition to the new tollway, the highway itself will be equipped with state-of-the-art wrong-way driver detection technology that integrates with smart cars. If a driver is going the wrong way, a notification will alert all drivers in the area of the notification system base.

Additionally, police are notified as soon as the alarm is set off — shaving time when cops are notified of a wrong way driver when using 911.

The CTRMA says on average 360 people are killed on Texas highways every year from a driver going the wrong way. Most of those type of accidents occur in the middle of the night when bars close, says the CTRMA.

The new tollway is set to open for traffic on Saturday morning, weather permitting.