New high rise undergoing permitting process near Rainey St. An Austin developer is going through a permit process right now to build a new high rise in the Rainey Street neighborhood.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin developer is going through a permit process right now to build a new high rise in the Rainey Street neighborhood.

Endeavor Real Estate Group submitted an application to the city's Design Commission.

Monday night, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the project at 91 Red River Street complies with the Urban Design Guidelines.

When reviewing an application for the Downtown Density Bonus Program, the Commission told KXAN the members look for various elements. They may include:

The project incorporates public art

Provides for a pleasant pedestrian experience

Ensures visual interest

Does not adversely affect neighboring development

Creates development that is true to the character of the city and of downtown

Endeavor's 30-story building is expected to be one of the first mixed-use developments in that area with shops, apartments and office space.

Nelson Crowe, Principal at Endeavor, said the project includes "347 apartments, just under 73,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space and a little over 10,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail."

Crowe said Endeavor has owned the land at that site for some time. They hope to bring the "live, work and play" element to the neighborhood.

"You have great views of downtown and of the river, and the office space is positioned in the middle floors," he said.

Crowe said if all goes well in permitting, construction could start at the end of this year or early next year.

"It's just another one. It's not surprising," said Kristin Kweder. She told KXAN she's been living in Austin for 14 years. "I remember when the Frost Tower was like the big, cool building downtown."

Currently, there's a parking lot at 93 Red River St. and 91 Red River is a vacant plot of land. Tuesday evening, KXAN saw hotel valets using that space to park their guests' cars.

Kweder parked at the paid lot for the whole day because she was in the area for a conference.

"There's not a lot of spots in this parking area, but still, it's nice to have somewhere to park that's not a meter that has like a time limit associated with it," she said.

But some people we talked to wondered, "Where are people going to park? Because it doesn't seem like there's a lot of street parking or anything," said Lis Wolner who was visiting from New York.

According to Endeavor's design plan, floors 2 through 8 would be used for parking. Crowe said there will be spots reserved for people working or living there, but some spots will be open to the public.

"[We'll] provide ample parking for not only the use of our residents and employees in the office space, but also the public use for retail and potential overflow parking from other neighboring uses," Crowe said. "I think we're providing above and beyond the parking that's there today, and excited about that."

"You see that everywhere, and honestly that's kind of almost more convenient these days than trying to scout and find yourself a meter anyway," said Kweder.