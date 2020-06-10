New H-E-B opens on South Congress near Slaughter Lane and I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The long-awaited grand opening of the new H-E-B on South Congress happened Wednesday, and there was a long line of folks waiting to be the first ones in the store.

The new store, near the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Interstate Highway 35, is part of $200 million in projects by the grocery chain in south Austin. It’s nearly 130,000 square-feet and boasts Austin’s first True Texas BBQ restaurant location, complete with a drive-thru.

The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, and H-E-B’s first indoor children’s playground, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store also features cooking demonstration areas, an increased selection of Meal Simple ready-meals, fresh sushi and poke, a cheese shop, expanded beer and wine department and the Texas Backyard — which offers products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertainment.

“It’s really exciting to finally open this store and serve our south Austin customers,” said Felicia Pena, H-E-B public affairs coordinator. “It has been a long time coming.”

The new store follows all other H-E-B stores in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pena said all the employees wear masks, and customers are asked to wear masks “if they can.” There are social distancing markers around the store, also.

“We make sure that we’re good neighbors for all of our community partners and for all of our customers during this really hard time,” Pena said. “It’s nice to bring this great resource to our customers.”