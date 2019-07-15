New funding will help low-income families pay for pricey plumbing repairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A new partnership between Austin Water and Neighborhood Housing and Community Development of the City of Austin means low-income families will now be able to repair expensive plumbing leaks.

NHCD will receive $350,000 in funding infusion from Austin Water’s Customer Assistance and Water Conservation Programs and the funding will be managed by the GO Repair! Program.

This new partnership is going to expand the GO Repair! Program, which alleviates the struggle of many families to pay for leak repairs for kitchens, baths and other areas of the home.

“(The program) is a great resource and streamlined process that ultimately benefits our customers, saving them time, money and improving their quality of life,” said Greg Meszaros, Director of Austin Water.

This program provides up to $15,000 in repairs a year per home, including accessibility modifications, electrical, plumbing, mechanical repairs, exterior siding repair, window and door repairs/replacements, minimal drywall and flooring repair and roof repairs.

To be eligible for this program, participants must be low-income homeowners who have been accepted into the GO Repair! Program. The repairs must meet certain requirements as well.

For more information or details about program eligibility, residential customers can visit the Program Guidelines and Income Limits at the NHCD website or email NHCDCS@austintexas.gov.