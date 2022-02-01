New flight from Austin to Amsterdam opens more European travel options

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will start flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in March with three direct flights to Amsterdam per week. (AP photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is again expanding its international offerings, it announced Tuesday.

In March, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer three direct flights per week from Austin to Amsterdam, Netherlands. The announcement comes after British Airways resumed its service between Austin and London in October 2021 and Virgin Atlantic said it will start flying between the two cities in May.

The flights to Amsterdam will take off Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and it’s KLM’s second Texas destination after Houston. The flights are overnight, taking off from Austin at 6 p.m. and landing in Amsterdam the next day at 10:25 a.m. The return flights take off at 12:40 p.m. local time and land at 4:10 p.m. in Austin. The time zone difference between Austin and Amsterdam is seven hours.

Flights are on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that has “World Business Class” flatbeds and entertainment and Wi-Fi options, the airport said.

Jaqueline Yaft, the airport’s chief executive officer, said AUS welcomed the Dutch airline in 2019.

“AUS is excited to finally launch nonstop service to Amsterdam,” she said. “Offering direct service to European cities is a huge priority for AUS and this is a milestone we’ve been eager to meet since May of 2020.”

KLM flies to 19 cities in the US and was supposed to start serving Austin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed those plans.