New emergency food access program to provide meals to those in need in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County is working with local food suppliers to both provide meals to those and need and give some service industry workers a chance for work.

The county approved a $160,000 contract in which it will pay for a number of people in the food industry to cook meals, using food that is being unused in local warehouses.

Joi Chevalier, who is the founder of culinary incubator The Cook’s Nook, is leading the program, which is set to last through May 31st, while large food suppliers aren’t outputting their supply. Chevalier says a large amount of food that would generally be used by hotels, schools, hospitals, arenas and restaurants is currently sitting in warehouses, going to waste.

Restaurant employees will begin preparing ready to heat and eat meals in Chevalier’s commercial kitchen this weekend. They will then be delivered to local nonprofits throughout Travis County.

