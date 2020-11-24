New effort aims to build 200 ‘dignified’ tiny homes at state homeless camp in Austin

An image of a Shelter 64 shelter designed for people experiencing homelessness and facing natural disasters. This shelter is made by the Seattle area company Pallet. Image Courtesy Pallet.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An effort announced Tuesday aims to install around 200 aluminum tiny homes on the five-acre site in southeast Austin which has served as a state-designated homeless encampment for the past year.

The homes will be built through a partnership with Austin nonprofit The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), along with Seattle-area company Pallet who has also built these shelters in areas around the country from Sacramento and Riverside, Calif., to Portland, Ore.

These 64-square foot aluminum shelters manufactured by Pallet can be set up as quickly as 30 minutes (without tools) and also come with locking doors and windows, a secure ventilation system, a 110 mph wind rating, materials resistant to things like mold and mildew and an expected lifespan for the materials of more than 10 years.

The company says the goal with these units is to provide the people who stay there a “dignified, safe temporary shelter solution” while also providing them protection from the elements and allowing for safe distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The foundation explained that the goal will be to have a $2 million capitol campaign to fund these homes across the asphalt site where the nonprofit believes around 150 people experiencing homelessness are currently living.

Signs on the door to enter the resource center from The Other Ones Foundation at the Esperanza Community instruct visitors to wear masks inside. November 12, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam).

The foundation is working in partnership with the residents of the Esperanza Community to grow a transformation and transitional site where folks can safely access resources needed to move out of homelessness,” said Max Moscoe, public information officer for TOOF. “We believe the safest and most dignified way for people to walk this path is inside, out of the elements. We are very excited to partner with Pallet and the Austin community to offer these shelters to the residents here.”

The site has been through plenty of changes over the past year, including electing its own council (with the help of TOOF), and voting to change the name of the site to Esperanza Community.

The camp sits on an L-shaped lot on land owned by the Texas Department of Transportation off US Highway 183 near Montopolis Drive.

This campsite was first opened on Nov. 7, 2019 as a place where people experiencing homelessness could go while the state cleared out encampments beneath overpasses at a time when shelters in the city were full.

This unique encampment became a reality because Governor Abbott designated the state land. Abbott tasked state agencies with some aspects of operating the camp and those agencies remain involved today. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is still working with state and local partners to provide security at the camp 24/7. The Texas Department of Emergency Management has been tasked by Governor Abbott with managing donations and meals at the camp.

A view of the state-sanctioned homeless encampment which residents have now voted to call Esperanza Community. November 12, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

These new aluminum shelters at Esperanza Community are being assembled by TOOF, whose primary work is providing low-barrier employment to people experiencing homelessness. But in June, TOOF took on the role of service coordinator at the encampment, relocating its headquarters to the site in August. Since locating to the campsite, TOOF has brought in trailers with hot showers for residents, a resource center (which residents excitedly note has WiFi and TV), and caseworkers.



Starting last week. TOOF began offering medical care for residents at the site through CommUnity Care and mental healthcare through Integral Care.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will provide an in-depth report today at 5 p.m. about this new partnership.