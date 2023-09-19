The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 19, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Resource Recovery interim director has earned the full-time role, according to a city release.

Richard McHale was appointed to the lead ARR position in early September, taking over the role from former ARR Director Ken Snipes who was reassigned to the City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) in March. Snipes is now the HSEM director, the release states.

“This is an incredible honor, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity. As I step into this new role, I am committed to upholding the values, principles and high standards that have been the foundation of ARR’s success,” McHale said in the release.

The ARR director is responsible for planning and coordination for the City’s resource recovery, recycling and reuse services. The ARR director also works closely with the Zero Waste Advisory Commission which supports Austin’s sustainability efforts.

McHale is a Texas State University graduate, earning both a bachelor’s degree in geography and planning and a master’s degree in resource and environmental studies, the release states.