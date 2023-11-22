AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dave & Buster’s is poised to open its second Austin location next month, and the entertainment chain is looking to hire 160 people, company officials said in a Tuesday release.

The new Austin location will be at Southpark Meadows at 9500 S. Interstate 35 Southbound Frontage Road. It’s slated to open Dec. 18, per the release.

Positions available include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game techs, among others. Prospective candidates can apply for roles online.

The nearly 23,000-square-foot building features more than 100 arcade games, food and drinks as well as a sports bar, the release added.

“We are thrilled to open a new Dave & Buster’s location in Austin,” General Manager Yolimar Figueroa said in the release. “As Austin’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”