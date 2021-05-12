New condos at old HOPE graffiti park to cost $3.6M apiece

Cumby Group has started work on The Colorfield, a 10-condo project at 1012 Baylor St., at the site of the former HOPE Outdoor Gallery. (Courtesy Radical Galaxy Studio via Austin Business Journal)

Units expected to be ready by winter 2022; Art park has new location near airport

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Plans to build 10 luxury condominiums at the former home of HOPE Outdoor Gallery are moving forward, as the project’s developer broke ground April 8 on The Colorfield at 1012 Baylor St.

Austin-based Cumby Group LLC purchased the 1.2-acre property in 2019 and engaged HOPE representatives in a discussion about developing the condo project.

Cumby Group said the condo project’s name and design are meant to invoke the former outdoor art gallery and graffiti park. The Colorfield will also have a permanent mural wall. The entry-level asking price for units is $3.6 million.

