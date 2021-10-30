New commander welcomed at Texas’ 36th Infantry Division’s change of command

AUSITN (KXAN) — Texas’ 36th Infantry Division welcomed their new leader at a change of command ceremony at Camp Mabry in Austin on Saturday.

Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote speech as the military division waved goodbye to their commander, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton.

He will be succeeded by Maj. Gen. Charles Aris, who called the division the best in the country and praised the Texas National Guard.

Change of Command ceremony at Camp Mabry in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

“You just really think about what people do to serve in the National Guard, what an amazing experience it is and what great soldiers and citizens we’ve got that volunteer and raise their hand to serve our great state and nation,” he said.

In the same ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Horn exchanged responsibilities with Command Sgt. Maj. Clinton Petty.

The change of command is a military ritual that marks the passing of authority and responsibility over a division from the outgoing commander to the new commander.

The 36th Infantry Division’s next deployment will be to the southern border to assist with protection efforts.