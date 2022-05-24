AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, members of the Colony Park community celebrated the opening of a new entrance to the neighborhood called the gateway entrance.

Improvements in the project included accessible pedestrian paths, a new pedestrian bridge and lighting. Altogether, the additions improve walkability and access to a few destinations in the Colony Park neighborhood, including the school, rec center and park.

City and county leaders came together last Thursday to cut the ribbon on the entrance and share a few remarks.

Colony Park community celebrates opening of new entrance in neighborhood (Austin Public Works Photos)

Colony Park community celebrates opening of new entrance in neighborhood (Austin Public Works Photos)

Local organizations also took part in family activities. The celebration was held at the intersection of Colony Park and Siepel drives.