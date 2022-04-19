AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families of adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities now have a new resource.

The Independent Identity is a nonprofit that just opened up in central Austin at 4602 Grover Avenue, between Burnet Road and North Lamar Boulevard.

The executive director said this part of the Austin community is underserved and often overlooked.

“It’s very heartbreaking to hear parents talking about the aggression that they see after services stop and the worry of ‘who is going to love my child when I’m gone and can’t take care of them anymore.’ They’re just really hopeless. So, I just hope that people really understand that this is a needed program,” said Executive Director Jenna Taylor.

The program’s goal will be to help clients work toward individualized goals in the areas of social, independent living, leisure and vocational skills.

The nonprofit hopes to have 12 clients enrolled by the end of the year.