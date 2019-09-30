New census office set to open in Austin

This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year’s fight over adding a citizenship question. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Census Bureau is unveiling their new census office in Austin on Thursday, Oct. 10. The office will be the new operational hub for the decennial census.

The grand opening event for the Austin Area Census Office will focus on the hiring of thousands of staff members across Central Texas in the next few months.

Prominent figures and organizations from Austin will be featured at the event. Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Austin Area Urban League President Quincy Dunlap, Greater Austin Asian Chamber member Alice Yi and Luis Guerrero, Operations Director for Congressman Lloyd Doggett will all be in attendance.

Earlier this year the Trump administration made a push to add a controversial citizenship question to the 2020 Census. In June the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the addition of the question claiming President Trump’s reasoning was insufficient.

There is a fear that Austin could be undercounted in the upcoming census as some are reluctant to fill out the form after the long national debate over the question.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities says even one percent undercount could result in a $300 million loss for Texas in the next decade.

The event will be held at the central branch of the Austin Public library on Cesar Chavez Street at 10:15 a.m.