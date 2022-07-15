AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census launched Friday. The census and assessment study aims to capture the voices and understand the current needs of Austin’s music community, according to a release.

Music industry workers living or working in the greater Austin area are invited to participate. The census will run until Aug. 15, the release said.

“This launch marks the first time in nearly a decade that the music community will have new data from which to develop policy solutions and approaches, serving as a “health check” for the local music sector to inform community-driven solutions towards policy reform and implementation,” the release said.

Over 50 local Austin organizations have signed up to be official community partners for the Census.

Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties are all included in the research, according to the release.