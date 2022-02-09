New business to take over former south Austin H-E-B building

FILE – In this file photo taken Dec. 7, 2009, an AutoZone automotive parts store is shown in Philadelphia. AutoZone Inc. said Tuesday, May 25, its net income in the fiscal third quarter rose 17 percent on strong sales of automotive replacement parts and several new store openings. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new business is set to take over a portion of the old H-E-B location at William Cannon Drive and First Street in south Austin.

Weitzman, a Texas-based real estate firm that works with retailers, said it helped close a deal with car parts store AutoZone for 33,000-square feet of the 46,000-square foot building in Southridge Plaza. The space will be used for an AutoZone “mega hub” store.

Other businesses in the plaza include Dollar Tree, Papa John’s and Wingstop.

H-E-B announced in 2019 its location at William Cannon and First Street would close in April 2020, however, the company prolonged the store’s closure until after the pandemic subsided.

The grocer is currently in the process of making over its longest-standing store on South Congress. The store is expected to be demolished this month, and a complete rebuild of the location with new and improved amenities will happen over the course of two years.