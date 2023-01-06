AUSTIN (KXAN) — The recently elected Austin mayor and five members of the City Council will take their oath of office Friday evening.

Mayor-elect Kirk Watson, District 1 Council member Natasha Harper-Madison, District 3 Council member-elect Jose Velasquez, District 5 Council member-elect Ryan Alter, District 8 Council member Paige Ellis and District 9 Council member-elect Zohaib “Zo” Qadri will take the oath of office at a 6 p.m. ceremony at Council Chambers at Austin City Hall.

Harper-Madison and Ellis were re-elected to their seats in November.

After the inauguration, council members will elect a new Mayor Pro-Tem. Alison Alter currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Mayor-elect Watson’s first term will be two years because voters amended the city charter to align mayoral elections to coincide with presidential elections starting in 2024. Council member terms will last four years.

Both the mayor and council members can serve a maximum of two terms.