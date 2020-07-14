New Austin Fire Department station opens for Del Valle, one in southwest Austin being built

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Austin Fire Department station opened Tuesday, ready to serve the Del Valle and southeast Austin community.

The facility opened at noon and also doubles as an Emergency Services station.

It’s part of a plan to increase emergency response times in the city, by adding five new high-priority fire/EMS stations in the areas with the greatest need.

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said it was an “exciting day” for Del Valle and southeast Austin.

“We were told we wouldn’t get this station for another 10 years. But we wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Garza said in a tweet.

Another joint station is already in the works — this time for the southwest Austin community.

Earlier this month, Austin Public Works announced construction started for the new facility at 5410 W. U.S. Highway 290 Service Road.

That station will cost $9.6 million to put together and will include four public safety vehicle bays, dorm rooms and an AFD training tower.